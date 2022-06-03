Quincy Public Library summer reading kicks off

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library summer reading program kicks off on June 4th.

In an attempt to to reduce reading loss, the staff at Quincy Public Library has designed a program that can directly help each individual student with their reading needs. The summer reading allows students to read more books based off their interests.

“It’s also important to help reduce the summer slide for children that are school age. We want to encourage reading throughout the summer so that they don’t slide back and they are, and can be very prepared for their next year of school,” Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck said.

The summer reading program is not limited to students. People of all ages are welcome to participate in both the reading program and all scheduled events at the library.

This year’s summer reading program is themed around the phrase ”Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” The phrase was established to encourage individuals participating to read beyond their comfort zone.

All events and activities are free but registration is required. You can register online or in person at the Quincy Public Library.

