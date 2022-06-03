Advertisement

Quincy Public Library summer reading kicks off

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library summer reading program kicks off on June 4th.

In an attempt to to reduce reading loss, the staff at Quincy Public Library has designed a program that can directly help each individual student with their reading needs. The summer reading allows students to read more books based off their interests.

“It’s also important to help reduce the summer slide for children that are school age. We want to encourage reading throughout the summer so that they don’t slide back and they are, and can be very prepared for their next year of school,” Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck said.

The summer reading program is not limited to students. People of all ages are welcome to participate in both the reading program and all scheduled events at the library.

This year’s summer reading program is themed around the phrase ”Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” The phrase was established to encourage individuals participating to read beyond their comfort zone.

All events and activities are free but registration is required. You can register online or in person at the Quincy Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Safe Kids Adams County, QMG hosts child safety fair
Safe Kids Adams County, QMG hosts child safety fair
‘No one fights alone’: Hancock County Fights Cancer fundraises for ninth year
‘No one fight’s alone’: Hancock County Fights Cancer fundraises for ninth year
St. Dominic kicks off summer with Junefest
St. Dominic kicks off summer with Junefest
Annual Strawberry Fest raises awareness for food scarcity
Annual Strawberry Fest raises awareness for food scarcity
Tractor drive supports Great River Honor Flight
Tractor drive supports Great River Honor Flight