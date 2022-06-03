Advertisement

Rain developing Sunday night

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday’s weather for the Tri States looks just about perfect with a whole bunch of sunshine and a light breeze. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the low 80s. However, there will be more cloud cover on Sunday. We will also introduce the potential for some isolated showers on Sunday the greatest shot for showers gets here on Monday. Monday looks like one of those days where we have a slow steady rain for most of the day. Tuesday we may get a little break in the action but there won’t be much sunshine, gray skies will continue through Thursday. Rain totals for the week will be anywhere from 1/2 inch to 2 inches.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Weekend Weather Forecast
Weekend Weather Forecast
Expected rainfall amounts of 0.25" - 0.50" with locally higher amounts are possible through...
Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead
Evening Weather Forecast 6/3/22
Evening Weather Forecast 6/3/22
Beautiful day with highs in the low 80s by later in the afternoon.
Beautiful today, but what about the weekend