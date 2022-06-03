Rain developing Sunday night

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday’s weather for the Tri States looks just about perfect with a whole bunch of sunshine and a light breeze. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the low 80s. However, there will be more cloud cover on Sunday. We will also introduce the potential for some isolated showers on Sunday the greatest shot for showers gets here on Monday. Monday looks like one of those days where we have a slow steady rain for most of the day. Tuesday we may get a little break in the action but there won’t be much sunshine, gray skies will continue through Thursday. Rain totals for the week will be anywhere from 1/2 inch to 2 inches.

