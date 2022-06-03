Advertisement

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida’s $27.5M fine threat

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the vaccine requirement for its competition in the state.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such rules.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12.

“In Florida, we want all of them to be able to compete. We do not think it’s fair or just to be marginalizing some of these athletes based on a decision that has no bearing on their ability to compete with honor or integrity,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando.

The Florida health department notified the Special Olympics of the fine in a letter Thursday that said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

Florida law bars businesses from requiring documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination. DeSantis has strongly opposed vaccine mandates and other virus policies endorsed by the federal government.

In a statement on its website, the Special Olympics said people who were registered but unable to participate because of the mandate can now attend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen’s Platinum Jubilee
A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles