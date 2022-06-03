QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way held its annual Day of Caring. Several groups, including WGEM, had volunteers participate in the event.

Volunteers took part in several activities like tagging and stacking clothes at the Salvation Army Family Store.

“Things like this are going on all over the community from lots of good organizations helping out anyone that needs it,” WGEM General Manager Ben Van Ness said. “Really we’re happy to be one of those teams.”

Quincy Salvation Army Manager Scott Andrews said that the Quincy community is so special and the community is so invested in helping each other out, no matter where it’s needed.

“I think it shows support, it shows support for the community, it shows support for the salvation army and that’s really what makes things go,” Andrews said.

More volunteer opportunities can be found on the United Way website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.