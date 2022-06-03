WGEM Sports Baseball Update From Peoria: Brown County Hornets Get By The Crusaders Of Ottawa Marquette 2-1 In The IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (28-4) Brown County Hornets are headed to the IHSA Class 1A State Championship on Saturday in Peoria. BC handed Ottawa Marquette a tough 2-1 setback earlier today in the State Semifinals to earn their first trip in program history to a state title tilt on the prep diamond. Senior starter Gabe Blakeley got the start against the Crusaders and turned in a top-notch outing while striking out 7 and walking just 1 batter while giving up just 1 run. Blakeley was relieved late in the game by Brown County’s Mason Henry. Henry closed out the contest strong and now the Hornets are set to prepare for a trip to the biggest game in program history in less than 24 hours. BC will take on LeRoy or Louisville North Clay in the state championship game tomorrow. at 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Henry also had a big day at the plate for Brown County as he posted 2 RBI’s against the Crusaders. BC jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Henry’s RBI single. BC posted another run in the third inning. Now the Hornets are preparing to secure the first championship in school history when they hit the field in the Class 1A State Title game Saturday morning at 11:30 A.M. BC will take on LeRoy or Louisville North Clay in the state championship game tomorrow.

We’ll have Brown County game highlights headed your way later this evening during WGEM Sports At Six and Ten. Be sure to join us!

