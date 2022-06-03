WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 2) Brown County Hornets Set Their Sights On Friday’s IHSA Class 1A State Semifinal Battle On The Diamond In Peoria And John Wood’s Brad Hoyt Shares Insight On Signing Quincy’s All-State Guard Jeremiah Talton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Brown County head baseball coach Jared Hoots has reviewed the scouting report with his players and put a game plan in place. That game plan may center around the (27-4) Hornets playing solid fundamental defense against (31-3) Ottawa Marquette. Th Crusaders are a team that has solid hitting at every position 1-9. Ottawa will put the ball in play on Friday, as they’ve done all season long. Defense is a strength for BC, so expected the Hornets to be ready to meet the challenge when the hit the diamond at Dozer Park at 10:00 A.M. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently ventured to Mount Sterling to also get a few thoughts on tomorrow’s State Tourney match-up with Hornet seniors Will Groesch and Gabe Blakeley.

In “The Hawkeye State”, the 2022 prep baseball season is just getting underway. This evening at Joyce park In Lee County, the (3-1) Chiefs of Keokuk return to action. We’ll have details from KHS...

In college basketball news and notes, the Tri-States sports landscape is still buzzing concerning Jeremiah Talton’s recent signing with the Trailblazers of John Wood Community College. The 6-foot-6 guard signed with JWCC Wednesday morning after announcing on Memorial Day that he was decommitting from the National Letter Of Intent he signed back in April with the University of New Orleans. According to Talton, since gaining his release from UNO last week, he was considering both the Hawks of Quincy University along with John Wood as his next stop in his basketball journey. Finally it came down to Talton choosing JWCC over QU because of the comfort level JT feels with the Blazers basketball program and the relationship he enjoys with John Wood’s longtime head coach Brad Hoyt. Earlier today on the John Wood campus, Coach Hoyt offered a few thoughts regarding Jeremiah’s signing with the Blazers. We’ll have an update...

The Quincy Gems started the 2022 Prospect League season with a setback against Burlington on the road. The Gems will face the Bee’s once again tonight in “The Hawkeye State” before they return home on Friday. We’ll fill you in on who Quincy will be hosting during their home opener at QU Stadium in less than 24 hours.

The IHSA prep softball season may have come to a close a little earlier than expected for the Quincy High Blue Devils this past season, but the “Blue and White” continue to work on the dirt. Returning members of the squad are working with head coach Darrell Henze this week teaching the fundamentals of the game to the next generation of Blue Devil standouts. We’ll have the story from the QHS campus.

