WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 2) Central Lee Hawks Play Host To Van Buren On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The Lady Crusaders Of HTC Cruise Past New London On The IGHSAU Dirt

Thursday, June 2, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

Van Buren 8

Central Lee 1

Burlington 14

Keokuk 7

Fort Madison 8

Fairfield 6

FM: Hounds Scored 6 Runs In The 2nd Inning

IGHSAU Softball

New London 5

Holy Trinity Catholic 11

Van Buren 0

Central Lee 2

Fort Madison 7

Fairfield 14

FM: (3-5) Lady Bloodhounds Scored 4 Runs In The 6th Inning

GM 2

Burlington 12

Keokuk 0

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (1-4) On The Season

GM 1

Burlington 12

Keokuk 1

Prospect League

Quincy Gems 8

Burlington 7

QG: Gems Had 12 Hits During Road Win & Scored 5 Runs In The 8th Inning

QG: Gems Will Play Their 2022 Home Opener Friday Night At QU Stadium

First Pitch Is Set For 6:35 PM On Friday Night (Fireworks After The Game!)

NBA Finals

Game 1

Boston Celtics 120

Golden State Warriors 108

Boston Outscored Warriors 40 to 16 In The 4th Quarter

Celtics Lead Series (1-0)

