WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 2) Central Lee Hawks Play Host To Van Buren On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The Lady Crusaders Of HTC Cruise Past New London On The IGHSAU Dirt

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 2)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, June 2, 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Van Buren 8
Central Lee 1
Burlington 14
Keokuk 7
Fort Madison 8
Fairfield 6
FM: Hounds Scored 6 Runs In The 2nd Inning
IGHSAU Softball
New London 5
Holy Trinity Catholic 11
Van Buren 0
Central Lee 2
Fort Madison 7
Fairfield 14
FM: (3-5) Lady Bloodhounds Scored 4 Runs In The 6th Inning
GM 2
Burlington 12
Keokuk 0
KHS Lady Chiefs Now (1-4) On The Season
GM 1
Burlington 12
Keokuk 1
Prospect League
Quincy Gems 8
Burlington 7
QG: Gems Had 12 Hits During Road Win & Scored 5 Runs In The 8th Inning
QG: Gems Will Play Their 2022 Home Opener Friday Night At QU Stadium
First Pitch Is Set For 6:35 PM On Friday Night (Fireworks After The Game!)
NBA Finals
Game 1
Boston Celtics 120
Golden State Warriors 108
Boston Outscored Warriors 40 to 16 In The 4th Quarter
Celtics Lead Series (1-0)
