1 dead, multiple people hurt at party in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Chesterfield County Police Department said one person is dead and many others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

On Friday night, police told WWBT they were called to the scene of a large party. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, police found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they attempted to render emergency aid to him, but he died on the scene. At a press conference held at police headquarters on Saturday at 1 p.m., police identified the man as 20-year-old Taborri J. Carter.

Police said at least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm.

Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been taken to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Two others at the party were injured when they were hit by a vehicle as they fled from the shooting, a release said.

The investigation indicated that more than 50 shots were fired at the scene. Police are not exactly sure how many people fired guns, but they found four different kinds of casings.

Police also revealed the party was a graduation party for a Thomas Dale High School graduate with around 50-100 people in attendance. A post circulated on social media about the party. Police believed most people who came were not from the Chesterfield County community.

There were multiple noise disturbance calls before police were called for shots fired.

Officers ask anyone in attendance at the party for photos, video or information on any attendees and any security camera footage on Stepney Road and Weybridge Road.

Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

