$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - As gas prices in the Tri-states top $5 a gallon, many of you said the cost is affecting you beyond the pump.

Driver Todd Laws said gas prices are crazy.

“You figure on a car, it costs about 60 bucks to fill up, it’s costing me $120 now,” Laws said.

And others, like Hailee Meyers, said it’s affecting people’s food and living expenses.

“It’s just so expensive now,” Meyers said. “It used to be two something a gallon and now it’s up to five so, it’s just taking everyone’s money and it’s harder for people to live.”

Meyers is a server at a restaurant in Quincy, who said she makes $5 to $10 in tips during the week and now a chunk of that goes to gas.

“And I have a two-year-old daughter. So it’s hard supporting her, and supporting myself at the same time, by getting gas to mow the yard, go places, doctor’s appointments, stuff like that,” she said.

Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and is opting for home-cooked meals and have started a garden to help cut back on costs.

Local businesses are feeling the weight of these prices, too.

“We’ve got drivers that just call us in the morning and are like hey we just don’t have enough to fill up to come in to do our shift today and that puts a lot of stress on everyone else because we don’t have enough staff members,” Quincy Papa John’s General Manager Claire Anderson said.

Anderson said the company is trying to implement a new way to help pay mileage for their drivers.

“But it’s still not enough right now,” Anderson said.

She said their delivery fees have gone up from $3.99 to $4.99 and could go up more to help their drivers bring you your food.

“And our menu prices will go up maybe a dollar to help combat as many drivers as we need,” Anderson said.

Anderson said several of their drivers aren’t from Quincy. They commute from areas like Hannibal and Palmyra, so driving back and forth is a financial struggle.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.