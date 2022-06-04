Annual Fishing For Freedom event attracts a big turnout

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State warriors were paired with boaters and fisherman for the 11th annual Fishing for Freedom tournament held on Saturday morning.

The idea is to allow military veterans to have a day of fun, and for the community to thank them for their services. Each year in Quincy, Fishing for Freedom takes place the first week of June following Memorial Day.

Illinois Veterans’ Home resident David Flesner was one of dozens Fishing for Freedom at the pond.

“I don’t (usually) fish,” Flesner said. “I think I did it a couple of times in my life, way back when. (My fishing partner) and I got together and he’s out there trying to get the fish.”

James Campe, who attended last year, was out fishing with Quincy Public School Superintendent Roy Webb.

The two, like many, had met for the first time today, becoming fast friends.

“We got us the best spot in the house,” Campe said.

Fishing For Freedom Treasurer Holly Cain was one of many volunteers spending time with the residents and helping them fish. She said mental health is important for veterans and the concept of fishing and making memories with others is therapeutic for them.

“We see veterans coming back every year,” Cain said. “And we see anglers coming back every year that are requesting the same veteran, and so these are lifetime memories and lifetime friendships that are being made.”

Fishing For Freedom Media Director Adam Brockseick said almost 300 warriors, veterans and active military are participating in the tournament.

“We do this to let our warriors outside,” Brockseick said. “To pay our ‘thank you’s’ to them, so I think this year has grown because of that. Our boater count is down a little bit probably due to the high gas prices.”

Fishing For Freedom will continue tomorrow at the Quincy Riverfront in Kessler Park. The public is welcome to attend.

