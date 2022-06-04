Advertisement

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Thursday, June 2, 2022, as he heads to Rehobeth Beach, Del., for the weekend.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said.

The White House said there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

As is standard practice for presidential trips outside Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions earlier this week before Biden’s beach town visit. The restrictions include a 10-mile radius no-fly zone contained with a 30-mile restricted zone.

A CBS News reporter said on Twitter that he saw Biden motorcading to a Rehoboth Beach fire station. The group of reporters that travels with the president was not part of the motorcade.

Federal regulations require pilots to check for flight restrictions along their route before taking off. Still, accidental airspace breaches, particularly around temporary restricted zones, are common.

U.S. military jets and Coast Guard helicopters are often used to intercept any planes that violate the flight restrictions around the president. Intercepted planes are diverted to a nearby airfield where aircrews are interviewed by law enforcement and face potential criminal or civil penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen’s Platinum Jubilee
A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles