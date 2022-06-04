Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship

BROWN COUNTY (WGEM) -It’s been a magical ride for the Brown County baseball team this season. After clinching their first State Championship birth, the Hornets finished 2nd in the State Championship against North Clay with a final score of 12-4.

It was a beautiful day for baseball, and the Green and Gold came ready to play. Looking to build off the big performance from Hornets Pitcher, Gabe Blakeley, in the State Semi-Final, the Hornets were up to the challenge.

The Hornet offense got off to a hot start after tying up the game at 1 in the bottom of the first. However, after that, Brown County struggles to find their groove on the defensive side, and let up 4 runs in the second inning. Despite tacking on a couple late runs, the Hornets would fall to North Clay.

This was the best finish the Brown County baseball team has ever placed in the State Tournament.

