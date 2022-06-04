Congressman Rodney Davis receives local endorsements

QUINCY (WGEM) -Friday afternoon, Congressman Rodney Davis got endorsements from several Adams County Republicans.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, State Representative Randy Frese, and State Senator Jil Tracy were a few of the nearly half-dozen local Republicans who came out to Washington Park this afternoon.

Davis talked about the recent shootings around the country and recalled his own close-call in 2017, when a shooter opened fire on members of Congress who were playing baseball in Virginia.

He said, “My view point on the Second Amendment was solidified that morning. I’m licensed to carry a weapon here in the state of Illinois, but I couldn’t legally carry that weapon from Washington D.C to the state of Virginia that morning. The first thought that went through my mind after I knew a shooter was coming at us was, I wish I had my weapon and fired back.”

Davis is running against Congresswoman Mary Miller from Eastern Illinois in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional District after their districts were combined.

