Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have a chance, once again, to take in all things German at Germanfest in Quincy.

The annual Germanfest, which actually hasn’t taken place in two years due to the pandemic, kicked off on Friday.

It showcases German food, beer, folk bands, and even a German dance group from St. Louis.

Organizers said the event is a good way to bring the community together to celebrate Quincy’s German culture.

One attendee, Paul Cress, told WGEM why he enjoys celebrating the event.

“You know, it’s really kind of a cool thing. Everyone comes out and gets together, camaraderie, beer. It’s a good time,” Cress said.

Germanfest continues Saturday at South Park from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

