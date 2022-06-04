Advertisement

Man stabs 3 medical staffers at Southern California hospital, authorities say

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people have been stabbed at a Southern California hospital emergency ward and the attacker remains inside as police try to talk him into surrendering.

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m. and stabbed several members of the medical staff.

The fire department says three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police say the man remains inside the hospital, where officers are trying to talk him down.

