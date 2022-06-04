Advertisement

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

Twin sisters celebrate a milestone birthday. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday.

Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party.

Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s longevity is positivity and a daily shot of whiskey.

“That’s something she’s been doing for years and years,” Paul Lyons said.

Elouise Lyons calls Missouri home these days while her sister is in California. She said they both have apparently done something right to get to 102.

Their generation has probably seen more changes in the world than just about anyone.

“When she was born, they had just started flying airplanes. I can’t imagine that,” Paul Lyons said.

And though the sisters currently live apart, the two said they plan to meet virtually on Zoom over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen’s Platinum Jubilee
A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles