‘No one fights alone’: Hancock County Fights Cancer fundraises for ninth year

CARTHAGE, Ill (WGEM) - Dozens of cancer survivors across the Tri-States gathered at the square in Carthage to fundraise for Hancock County Fights Cancer (HCFC) on Saturday.

Last year’s efforts raised $39,200. HCFC gave $15,680 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for cancer research, and $23,520 to the cancer support group HUGS of Hancock County.

This year the split will remain the same with 60 percent going to HUGS and 40 percent to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event took a one year hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic but still managed to raise thousands of dollars.

“People are so good and kind and generous, and I just want people to know that no one fights alone,” HCFC Event Chairman Kris Pilkington. “If you need help, don’t be afraid to contact someone and get some help.”

“No one fights alone” is HCFC’s motto.

HCFC President Cynthia Stewart said that it’s their job to provide financial support to families who are currently battling cancer.

“Everyone has a physician, a friend, a mother, a father, a child. Everyone has someone who is going on this journey with them,” Stewart said. “It’s so important for us to help financially during this time.”

Iola Shipman is one of the survivors celebrating. In 1999, Shipman was diagnosed, treated and became a survivor in one day.

Shipman said that doctors told her if the cancer was any deeper it could have been fatal.

“I’m just so thankful because I’m right handed and I don’t know what would I have ever done,” Shipman said. “I’m a beautician and I’m on my 67th year of doing hair.”

HCFC will know the total amount raised from the fundraiser when their fiscal year ends in July.

To learn more or make a donation, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.