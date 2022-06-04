Safe Kids Adams County, QMG hosts child safety fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - With school out, a group of Quincy organizations put together a fair for kids safety on Saturday morning.

Safe Kids Adams County and Quincy Medical Group hosted the Safe Kids Health Fair for parents and kids to promote safety and health.

The fair involved topics ranging from water safety, dental hygiene, mental health, literacy and more.

“Any time you can bring organizations together to promote the safety and wellness of our children, and we can get the participation, it’s going to be something that we look to do every year,” said Safe Kids Adam County Coordinator Johanna Voss.

Voss said a bulk of the information found at the fair can also be found on the Adams County Health Department and Quincy Medical Group websites.

