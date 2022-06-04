Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) -

A gorgeous start to the weekend will give way to unsettled weather through mid-week thanks both to a frontal boundary that will lift slowly north and stall out on or just outside of the northern periphery of the viewing area and several upper-level disturbances that will move over the area thanks to a more favorable jet stream juxtaposition that enhances precipitation chances for the region.

While daytime high and nighttime low temperatures are poised to be near or slightly below normal through the extended range, precipitation chances arrive with oscillating chances of dryness coupled with bouts of rain and thunderstorms through midweek. While a slight chance of showers persists through early Sunday, especially across the southern tier (i.e., Marion, Monroe, Ralls, and Shelby counties in Missouri) most of the rest of the Tri-States region is likely to remain dry until overnight Sunday into Monday, where occasional rounds of showers with some embedded thunderstorms are expected. A break in the precipitation is expected on Tuesday before another system brings the chance of light to moderate rain to parts of the region again on Wednesday.

While this won’t be a continuous washout for everyone, many areas will likely pick up another 0.25″ - 0.50″ of rain through Monday evening, with locally higher amounts possible. Wednesday’s rainfall amounts look to be on the lighter. The threat of organized severe weather appears low at this time.

J. Risley

