WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 3) Brown County Hornets Are Headed To The IHSA Class 1A State Championship Baseball Game On Saturday And The Quincy Gems Are Set To Host Clinton In Their 2022 Prospect League Home Opener At QU Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (27-4) Brown County Hornets expected a dogfight on the diamond against Ottawa Marquette and that’s just what they received in Peoria earlier today. But that’s what you would expect when two teams meet in the IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals with a berth in the state title game on the line. The Hornets outlasted the Crusaders after 7 innings of action 2 to 1 to punch their ticket to Saturday’s title game at Dozer Field. Starter Gabe Blakeley pitched a gem of a game for BC while Mason Henry came on in relief to seal the 1-run victory. Henry also had 2 RBI against the Crusaders. We’ll have game highlights from one of the two Class 1A state semi’s on the post-season schedule today in Peoria...

The Quincy Gems will hit the turf for the first time at QU Stadium tonight as they face the (1-1) Clinton Lumberkings At QU Stadium. The game will mark the Prospect League home opener for the (1-1) Gems who posted a big 8-7 win on the road last night. The victory was the first of the season for Quincy. We’ll check in with the Gems starting third baseman Lucas Loos (Payson-Seymour/John Wood) “LIVE” about this years squad.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.