WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 3) “Sports Extra” Brown County Hornets Are Now Set To Compete For A State Title On The Class 1A Diamond On Saturday And Standout Tri-State Track & Field Athletes Compete In The Flower City
Prospect League: Quincy Gems Beat Clinton In Their 2022 Home Opener At QU Stadium
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, June 3, 2022
IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals
Peoria, Illinois
Brown County Hornets 2
Ottawa Marquette Crusaders 1
BC: (WP) Gabe Blakeley (7 H / 7 K / 1BB)
BC: Mason Henry (2-For-3/ 2B / 1B / 2 RBI )
BC Hornets Will Compete For State Championship On Saturday (11:30 AM)
IHSAA Baseball
GM 1
Fairfield 5
Keokuk 7
KHS: (WP) Bryor Lindner
GM 2
Fairfield 4
Keokuk 1
KHS Now (4-4) On The Season
IGHSAU Softball
Central Lee 0
West Burlington 4
Prospect League
QU Stadium
Clinton 1
Quincy 9
QG: Gems Had 11 Hits & Committed 1 Error On The Night
QG: Gems Scored 3 Runs In The 4th/5th Innings
Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Track & Field Meet
Palmyra High School
Boys
Missouri 66
Illinois 46
Girls
Missouri 63
Illinois 54
Girls
4x100 Relay - Illinois 52.0
800 Meter Dash - Anna Schuering QHS 2:18.58 Meet Record
100/110 Hurdles - Carly Youngblood Monroe City 16.56
100 Meter Dash - Elli Sunde Liberty 12.77 Meet Record
400 Meter Dash - Shannon ONeil Liberty 1:02.07
1600 Meter Run - Anna Scheuring QHS 5:19.65 Meet Record
200 Meter Dash - Elli Sunde Liberty 26.88 Meet Record
4x400 Meter Run - Missouri 4:25
SP - Olivia Campbell Pittsfield 35′ 9″
Discus - Olivia Campbell Pittsfield 148′ 5″ Meet Record
Jav - Jaynee Durst Palmyra 101′ 4″
LJ - Jansen Juette Palmyra 15′ 1″
TJ - Jansen Juette Palmyra 33′3″ Meet Record
HJ - jansen Juette Palmyra 4′ 8″
PV - Carley Youngblood Monroe City 11′ 1″ Meet Record
Boys
4x100 Relay -Missouri 43.83
800 Meter Dash - Cannen Wolf Liberty 2:03.95
100/110 Hurdles - Reid Savage QHS 15.25
100 Meter Dash - Drew Mallet 10.91
400 Meter Dash - Ashton Bernard Camp Point 54.56
1600 Meter Run -Miles Sheppard West Hancock 4:34.53 Meet Record
200 Meter Dash - Drew Mallet 22.13 Meet Record
4x400 Meter Run -Missouri 3:41
SP - Alex Long Scotland County 53′ 10″
Discus - Depn Rodgers Quincy High 158′ 5″ Meet Record
Javelin Hayden Long Scotland County 182′ 11″ Meet Record
Long Jump Robert Gohel Highland 18′6″
Triple Jump - Drew Mallet Highland 38′2″
