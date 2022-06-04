Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 3) “Sports Extra” Brown County Hornets Are Now Set To Compete For A State Title On The Class 1A Diamond On Saturday And Standout Tri-State Track & Field Athletes Compete In The Flower City

Prospect League: Quincy Gems Beat Clinton In Their 2022 Home Opener At QU Stadium
"Sports Extra"(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, June 3, 2022

IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals

Peoria, Illinois

Brown County Hornets 2

Ottawa Marquette Crusaders 1

BC: (WP) Gabe Blakeley (7 H / 7 K / 1BB)

BC: Mason Henry (2-For-3/ 2B / 1B / 2 RBI )

BC Hornets Will Compete For State Championship On Saturday (11:30 AM)

IHSAA Baseball

GM 1

Fairfield 5

Keokuk 7

KHS: (WP) Bryor Lindner

GM 2

Fairfield 4

Keokuk 1

KHS Now (4-4) On The Season

IGHSAU Softball

Central Lee 0

West Burlington 4

Prospect League

QU Stadium

Clinton 1

Quincy 9

QG: Gems Had 11 Hits & Committed 1 Error On The Night

QG: Gems Scored 3 Runs In The 4th/5th Innings

Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Track & Field Meet

Palmyra High School

Boys

Missouri 66

Illinois 46

Girls

Missouri 63

Illinois 54

Girls

4x100 Relay - Illinois 52.0

800 Meter Dash - Anna Schuering QHS 2:18.58 Meet Record

100/110 Hurdles - Carly Youngblood Monroe City 16.56

100 Meter Dash - Elli Sunde Liberty 12.77 Meet Record

400 Meter Dash - Shannon ONeil Liberty 1:02.07

1600 Meter Run - Anna Scheuring QHS 5:19.65 Meet Record

200 Meter Dash - Elli Sunde Liberty 26.88 Meet Record

4x400 Meter Run - Missouri 4:25

SP - Olivia Campbell Pittsfield 35′ 9″

Discus - Olivia Campbell Pittsfield 148′ 5″ Meet Record

Jav - Jaynee Durst Palmyra 101′ 4″

LJ - Jansen Juette Palmyra 15′ 1″

TJ - Jansen Juette Palmyra 33′3″ Meet Record

HJ - jansen Juette Palmyra 4′ 8″

PV - Carley Youngblood Monroe City 11′ 1″ Meet Record

Boys

4x100 Relay -Missouri 43.83

800 Meter Dash - Cannen Wolf Liberty 2:03.95

100/110 Hurdles - Reid Savage QHS 15.25

100 Meter Dash - Drew Mallet 10.91

400 Meter Dash - Ashton Bernard Camp Point 54.56

1600 Meter Run -Miles Sheppard West Hancock 4:34.53 Meet Record

200 Meter Dash - Drew Mallet 22.13 Meet Record

4x400 Meter Run -Missouri 3:41

SP - Alex Long Scotland County 53′ 10″

Discus - Depn Rodgers Quincy High 158′ 5″ Meet Record

Javelin Hayden Long Scotland County 182′ 11″ Meet Record

Long Jump Robert Gohel Highland 18′6″

Triple Jump - Drew Mallet Highland 38′2″

