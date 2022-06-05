20th annual Lincoln Days Civil War Re-Enactment attracts young crowd

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The 20th annual Lincoln Days Civil War Re-Enactment camp and fair brought hundreds of posers and attendants to Lake Pittsfield over the weekend.

Organizer Bob Norris said he was pleased to see a big turnout for a particular demographic this year: the youth.

“One of the things that warms my heart at the camp this weekend is all the young people that I see, dressed up in their civil war impression,” Norris said. “We do not, in any way through this event, celebrate war. This is about history, this is about honoring those ancestors of ours that lived through this very important part of our history.”

Stephanie Lahnam, a mother of three, drove her husband and kids all the way from Springfield, Illinois on Sunday to immerse themselves in the Civil War life and get an education.

“My kids are eleven, nine, and five,” Lahman said. “And my son is super into military history. When you are in it with re-enactors and getting an up-close view of what that is, it is an entirely different experience.”

Greg Kane is one of the hundreds of re-enactors that camped out over the weekend at the lake, posing as a lieutenant colonel, second in command. He said the main drive is to educate.

“The teachers today don’t have time to spend with the details going into what happened with the civil war,” Kane said. “And our job is not to teach specific reasons for what happened in the war, but to teach what we did and how we coped with it.”

Norris said the re-enactment event puts Pittsfield on the radar, thus bringing more visitors to Pike County.

“I would say there was probably 300 participants here,” Norris said.

Norris said next year’s re-enactment weekend is already set to take place the first weekend in June like it does each year.

He said local resources are available all the time.

