Annual Strawberry Fest raises awareness for food scarcity

QUINCY (WGEM) - Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church held its 147th annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

The festival featured a meal, sweet treats and lots of strawberries. Some strawberry specials included strawberry shortcake, strawberry sundaes, and the strawberry supreme, which is a combination of the two. Also available for purchase were a variety of home-baked goods.

Strawberry Festival Committee Member J.T. Dozier said it’s important to have events like this to promote the good sides of humanity.

“It’s a labor of love. We enjoy doing it. It’s part of our church heritage and it’s always useful money to help with various church projects. It’s just a ways of making and enriching our community by working together for a common good and a great time,” Dozier said.

The event was held to raise money for projects that the church may have throughout the year and they plan to donate some to a charity of their choosing. This year half of the proceeds will be given to Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in an effort to help minimize local food scarcity.

Event organizers said that the church is aware of the need across the nation right now, from food to shelter, and they feel it’s the community’s job to help where they can.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.