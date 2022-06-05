Advertisement

Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police were directing traffic at the Bayview bridge after a car crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic was being redirected in all directions.

The bridge is now open and traffic is slowly flowing through.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a Mini Cooper, driven by Christopher Baldwin ,36, of Quincy, traveled into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Steven Forrest, 60, of Quincy, which caused a head on collision.

MSHP said that a passenger, Paula Forrest, 59, of Quincy, suffered a minor injury, and was transported to Blessing Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County EMS responded.

Another reason the traffic flow of the bridge was being blocked was due to the Fishing For Freedom Parade.

