Fishing for Freedom, South Side Boat Club honor warriors with parade

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - In collaboration with Fishing for Freedom, the Quincy South Side Boat Club and volunteers coordinated a parade to celebrate veterans near and far on Sunday.

Breakfast was provided for all riders at the South Side Boat Club in Quincy. Food was also available for the public with a donation. Proceeds from the breakfast went directly to Fishing for Freedom.

A motorcycle and boat procession began at the South Side Boat club and traveled to Hamilton, Illinois and then back to Quincy.

Event coordinators said it’s important to have events like this to remind our heroes that they are not alone and they are appreciated.

“Watching them have a good time and going fishing with their buddy, and just the support that the community shows them is really just the greatest thing we can do here in the area to support them,” South Side Boat Club member Teresa Duesterhaus said.

Coming up in September, the annual Red Dog Saloon fundraiser will take place to raise money for Fishing for Freedom.

You can find more information on the event and other ways to show support here.

