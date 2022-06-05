Advertisement

Japanese man is the oldest to sail solo across the Pacific ocean

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An 83-year-old man is now the world’s oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific ocean nonstop.

Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie set sail from San Francisco on March 27.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

Horie arrived in the waters off western Japan on Saturday.

He’s actually made the journey several times.

Horie made no port calls during this last, record-breaking trip, but he checked in with his family everyday to let them know he was OK.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

On finishing his trip, he said “don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this, and a beautiful life awaits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old robs gas station
Authorities urging caution for teen drivers
Authorities urge caution for teen drivers during ‘100 Deadliest Days’
morning weather 6/6/22
morning weather 6/6/22
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from inside and outside; at least 50 feared dead
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain