Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported a 79-year-old man from Scott County drowned in a rural pond in Fairmont Township, Illinois.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said the drowning happened on June 4 at 12:37 p.m. Deputies responded to the incident along with rescue personnel.

According to Greenwood, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

Rescue teams from the East Pike Fire Department, Baylis Fire Department and the Griggsville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. The name is being withheld until family is notified.

