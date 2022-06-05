Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the Tri-States overnight; Wet and Active Week Ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) -

A wetter and more active pattern begins overnight Sunday into early Monday morning after a mostly sunny weekend with high temperatures soaring into the mid-80s to walk out your Sunday. A complex of rain and thunderstorms is set to move into the area early through Monday morning and may linger into the late morning or early afternoon hours on Monday. While many locations can expect to see rainfall amounts of 0.25″ to 0.50″ (or more) through midday Monday, the threat of widespread strong to severe storms appears low through at least Tuesday evening as of this writing.

Sunday night and Monday’s system will bring the best chance for rain to the area in the short term. However, throughout the coming workweek, a series of disturbances will bring multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms followed by intermittent dry periods. While no washouts are expected, the workweek features several more chances for showers and thunderstorms through Friday evening. Daytime high temperatures look to remain seasonally cool for early June.

