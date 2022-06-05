St. Dominic kicks off summer with Junefest

QUINCY (WGEM) -St. Dominic kicked off their summer with the school’s annual Junefest on Saturday, June 4. The night was filled with a ton of family fun, food and games.

Festivities began at 4 p.m. with a mass in the school gymnasium followed by opening ceremonies and activities.

Organizers said the purpose behind the event is to not only kick off summer but to bring people from all groups throughout the church and community together. The church and school combined forces to bring the event to life.

Junefest takes place the first weekend in June every year.

“The most beautiful thing about Junefest is the ways families enjoy each others companies. It’s a time to relax, to let your kids play at the games and have a good time,” St. Dominic Principal Carol Frericks said.

A variety of games were offered for both young children and adults. A cornhole tournament, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction were also available.

Entertainment consisted of youth dance groups along with other talent performances. The band Hearsay played from 8:30 p.m. until midnight.

