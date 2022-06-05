Advertisement

Tractor drive supports Great River Honor Flight

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The North River Old Iron Club of Palmyra, Missouri held its eighth annual tractor drive in Hannibal Saturday, to help raise donations for the Great River Honor Flight.

A number of classic tractors took part at the Dutch Country General Store.

The store presented Honor Flight board member Eric Duncan with a $1,500 donation as part of the festivities.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for Thursday, June 16th where 30 local veterans will participate.

1,886 veterans have participated in this free trip to DC over the past 12 years.

