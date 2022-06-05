Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Indian Mounds swimming pool opened up over the weekend. Pool Manager Jarod Clark said they have raised their admission prices from $2.50 to $3.50 due to inflation.

Clark said they have also raised the prices of some of their concession items.

He also said they’re looking to hire five more lifeguards.

“We have enough but barely,” Clark said. “With a lot of kids, they’re in band and other kinds of activities in the summer, so it’s making it really hard to get lifeguards scheduled.”

He said if they were to lose lifeguards they could potentially have to reduce their hours. He said that is not the case for now and the pool will have its regular hours, 7 days a week, through August 14.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.