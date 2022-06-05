Advertisement

WATCH: Pen pals meet each other in person after 33 years

It was a meeting decades in the making when two pen pals, from Ohio and Brazil, were finally able to meet each other in person.
By Catherine Ross
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WEWS) – It was a meeting decades in the making when two pen pals, from Ohio and Brazil, were finally able to meet each other in person.

Tania Nemer was in a nearly empty airport after several delayed flights, holding onto souvenirs from a long friendship.

“This is the guide to her city,” she said. “So, she wanted me to see what her city is like and she put little notes in them.”

The guides and letters have been connecting Nemer with Jorgette Vitorino over a 5,000 mile distance.

“We’ve been writing each other since 5th grade, so it’s been about, I’m going to age myself 33 years,” Nemer said.

The penpals met each other when Nemer was in the Copley Fairlawn School District in Ohio.

“Ms. McGarvey from Copley, she was the one who said, we need to broaden our horizons and let’s connect with a school in Brazil, and I’m going to pair you up and connect you,” Nemer said.

The two finally connected in person on Saturday.

“It was amazing to finally arrive,” Vitorino said.

The connection between the two was made very clear.

“There were so many parallels in our lives,” Vitorino said.

Both women always shared a love of writing, and their birthdays were just days apart. They both grew up to become attorneys, raise families and never lose touch.

“What I think is so special is you can have so many wonderful feelings for a person you have never seen before,” Vitorino said.

The whirlwind trip for Vitorino and her husband includes a scavenger hunt around Hudson.

The friends plan on exploring northeast Ohio together as they prove that friendship can spark through letters, span continents and last years.

“Good people are everywhere and she’s really one of them,” Nemer said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old robs gas station
Authorities urging caution for teen drivers
Authorities urge caution for teen drivers during ‘100 Deadliest Days’
morning weather 6/6/22
morning weather 6/6/22
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from inside and outside; at least 50 feared dead
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain