WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 4th), 2022: Brown County Baseball Finishes In 2nd Place At The Class 1A State Championship In Historic Fashion; The Hornet Community Honored Their Resilient Squad At Brown County High School

BC Earns 2nd At State
BC Earns 2nd At State
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Brown County Highlights/Postgame/Hometown Celebration

PART 2

High School Baseball

IHSA

Class 1A State Tournament

Dozer Park: Peoria, Illinois

North Clay 12

Brown County 4

Final

Hornets Finish The Season At 28-5 And Earn 2nd Place At State

High School Softball

Game 1

Keokuk 5

Iowa City West 4

Final

KEO: Ada Wood 6 H, 5 K

Game 2

Keokuk 3

North Scott 10

Final

Lady Chiefs Are 2-5 On The Season

NHL Hockey

Eastern Conference Finals

Colorado Avalanche 4

Edmonton Oilers 2

Final

COL Lead Series At 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

