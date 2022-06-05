WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 4th), 2022: Brown County Baseball Finishes In 2nd Place At The Class 1A State Championship In Historic Fashion; The Hornet Community Honored Their Resilient Squad At Brown County High School
Published: Jun. 4, 2022
Brown County Highlights/Postgame/Hometown Celebration
PART 2
High School Baseball
IHSA
Class 1A State Tournament
Dozer Park: Peoria, Illinois
North Clay 12
Brown County 4
Final
Hornets Finish The Season At 28-5 And Earn 2nd Place At State
High School Softball
Game 1
Keokuk 5
Iowa City West 4
Final
KEO: Ada Wood 6 H, 5 K
Game 2
Keokuk 3
North Scott 10
Final
Lady Chiefs Are 2-5 On The Season
NHL Hockey
Eastern Conference Finals
Colorado Avalanche 4
Edmonton Oilers 2
Final
COL Lead Series At 3-0
