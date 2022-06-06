Advertisement

Authorities urge caution for teen drivers during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that teenagers are out of school for the summer, Quincy police say they need to be careful when they’re out on the roads.

AAA calls the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 Deadliest Days. They said that it is a time when more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occurs nationwide.

Quincy Public Schools resource officer Erin Dusch said when teens are out of school and on the road, inexperience and distractions can prove to be fatal.

“You have passengers in your car, you want to have conversations,” she said. “Passengers aren’t the only distraction to drivers, we have cell phones, music, other drivers. Just everything that’s going on inside and outside the vehicle.”

Dusch said parents should make sure their teen feels confident behind the wheel, is sticking to passenger limits, eliminating distractions, staying alert to where they’re going, and what’s going on around them.

