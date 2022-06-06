Hannibal Fire Department sees decline in applicants, still hiring firefighters

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department wants to be prepared to serve you in an emergency. Which is why even though they are fully-staffed right now, they are still looking for more applicants.

There were about 10 firefighters at their mobile fire training truck getting hands-on training Monday. But, the department wants to get even more people trained and ready to work.

Hannibal Fire Department Training Coordinator Mark Kempker said they hired four new firefighters this past month, and they are fully-staffed with 38 people.

Jacob Smith is one of the new hires for Hannibal Fire Department. He said he wanted to become a firefighter to serve the community.

“My family has been involved with the service and I’ve really always had an interest in helping others and serving others and being a part of bettering the community,” Smith said.

Kempker said in 2010, they would get around 150 applicants who wanted to become firefighters. Now, they only get around 30.

Kempker said it’s important that they hire more firefighters than they need, as they sometimes call in neighboring fire departments.

“You know, it’s a group effort, neighboring communities. We like to think of it as neighbors helping neighbors, but that’s the realities that we face. So the more firefighters we have on staff, the safer we will be able to do our job,” Kempker said.

Right before the pandemic, they started hiring every eight months compared to once a year. Kemper said they may have to start hiring every six months.

Kempker said the lower amount of interest in the job is likely do to people finding other jobs with more stable hours and shifts.

“Inherently, it’s a dangerous job no matter what. So if we got an opportunity to drop a seed, get somebody interested at a younger age, you know they might decide if they don’t want to be a career firefighter, at least at the end of the day, they might say ‘I’ve got a good job over here and I’d still like to volunteer my time,’” Kempker said.

Still, Smith encourages everyone to apply.

“If you really want to help better the community and serve others I think it’s a really good position to take,” Smith said.

If you want to join the Hannibal Fire Department, click here to go to their website.

