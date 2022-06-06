Advertisement

Hospital Report: June 6, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Philip S. Parkhill, age 89, of Quincy, died June 5 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Evelyn Elizabeth Proctor, age 101, of Ellisville, Missouri formerly of Quincy, Illinois, died on June 4 in Bethesda Meadows, Ellisville, Missouri. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Deborah Kline, age 67, of Quincy, died June 4 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Mildred M. Schone, age 99, of Quincy, died on June 3 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Ashley Carel of Quincy, IL...girl

Wendell Bias & Alexis Kissee of Quincy, IL...boy

Elijah & Ellen Pope of New London, MO...girl

Brian & Jennna Patterson of Quincy, IL...girl

Trevor & Kayla Sparrow of Philadelphia, MO...boy

Michael & Hilary Davis of Camp Point, IL...boy

Kyle Osterbur & Kristie Mock of Quincy, IL.....boy

Cecil Williams Jr. & Jazmine Thomas of Quincy, IL....girl

