Hospital Report: June 6, 2022
Deaths:
Philip S. Parkhill, age 89, of Quincy, died June 5 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Evelyn Elizabeth Proctor, age 101, of Ellisville, Missouri formerly of Quincy, Illinois, died on June 4 in Bethesda Meadows, Ellisville, Missouri. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Deborah Kline, age 67, of Quincy, died June 4 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Mildred M. Schone, age 99, of Quincy, died on June 3 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Ashley Carel of Quincy, IL...girl
Wendell Bias & Alexis Kissee of Quincy, IL...boy
Elijah & Ellen Pope of New London, MO...girl
Brian & Jennna Patterson of Quincy, IL...girl
Trevor & Kayla Sparrow of Philadelphia, MO...boy
Michael & Hilary Davis of Camp Point, IL...boy
Kyle Osterbur & Kristie Mock of Quincy, IL.....boy
Cecil Williams Jr. & Jazmine Thomas of Quincy, IL....girl
