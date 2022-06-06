John Wood Community College to hold JDub Academy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Community College kids camp, JDub Academy, strives to open kids’ minds to new possibilities.

The JDub Academy is a 25-year-old tradition that pushes hands-on learning to kids.

Participants are offered the opportunity to expand their interests in classes such as Moviemaking for Tweens and Mystical Magical Science.

JDub coordinators say they want to help set kids up for any career path they want to chase.

“You’re always asking kids ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ and so having those new experience’s and kind of testing out the options that are out there I think is really healthy for them,” John Wood Manager of Career Services & Community Based Outreach Kathleen Rodgers said.

Classes take place June 13 through June 17. Registration closes Wednesday, June 8.

You can find more information on how to register here.

