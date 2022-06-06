Macomb’s first black police officer to get a park space dedicated to him

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb wants to take some of the vacant green lots in residential neighborhoods and turn them into mini parks.

Mayor Mike Inman says they are called “pocket parks” and the idea is to beautify a space for residents to enjoy.

Inman said, one space was already donated to them through the Thorpe family in honor of the family’s first black police officer William ‘Bill’ Thorpe.

“He had a distinguished crew with the city as a police officer that actually retired as a sergeant,” Inman said. “And he was promoted and did an outstanding job, so this is an opportunity to memorialize him.”

That space can be found at Pierce and Griffin.

Inman said with the space in the hands of the city, they will move forward with plans to beautify this property and the possibility of other pocket parks on Monday night’s council meeting.

