Advertisement

Macomb’s first black police officer to get a park space dedicated to him

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb wants to take some of the vacant green lots in residential neighborhoods and turn them into mini parks.

Mayor Mike Inman says they are called “pocket parks” and the idea is to beautify a space for residents to enjoy.

Inman said, one space was already donated to them through the Thorpe family in honor of the family’s first black police officer William ‘Bill’ Thorpe.

“He had a distinguished crew with the city as a police officer that actually retired as a sergeant,” Inman said. “And he was promoted and did an outstanding job, so this is an opportunity to memorialize him.”

That space can be found at Pierce and Griffin.

Inman said with the space in the hands of the city, they will move forward with plans to beautify this property and the possibility of other pocket parks on Monday night’s council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital

Latest News

The Quincy City Technology Committee met Monday night to bring the public an update on the...
Quincy city council vote to make changes in light of their recent ransomware attack
McDonough County prepares for spike in transportation
McDonough County prepares for spike in transportation
Macomb to turn vacant lots into parks
Macomb to turn vacant lots into parks
John Wood kids camp
John Wood kids camp
Summer school starts in Quincy
Summer school starts in Quincy