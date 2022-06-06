Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake, authorities said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Scott T. Johnson.

According to the coroner’s office, the propeller of the boat hit Johnson’s leg, causing massive blood loss. He then suffered a heart attack when rescuers pulled him from Lake Keowee, the coroner said.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital

Latest News

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
A human trafficking and sexual violence crisis is unfolding in Ukraine, according to the United...
GRAPHIC: Combatting 'bone-chilling' brutality in Ukraine
Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to the summit because of concerns over their...
US excludes 3 countries from Summit of the Americas
While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have survived the vote of no confidence, he has...
Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote but position weakened
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 gun-related bills as the state became one of the first to enact...
New York governor signs gun reform package into law