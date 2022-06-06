McDonough County Transportation works to keep transportation costs down

MACOMB (WGEM) - With rising gas prices, some public transportation services are preparing for a spike in riders.

Jim Howard has been a dispatch driver for McDonough County Transportation since 2008. He said this service branches out as far as Peoria, Iowa City, Quincy and Carthage. Howard said this is a necessity for passengers who are getting groceries or going to the hospital.

“With our dialysis patients, some of them, without us, wouldn’t be able to survive,” Howard said.

Howard said dispatch averages about 30 to 50 passengers per day.

“We’re getting very heavily affected with gas prices,” Howard said. “We’re grant funded so all of our money comes from raising grants.”

Howard said now the services range from $2-10 per passenger that isn’t a senior or someone with special needs. He hopes there will be enough drivers if it gets too busy.

“They’re always looking for drivers to fill in part time,” Howard said.

McDonough County Transportation Director Miranda Lambert said although gas prices are on the rise, they want to do what they can to not raise transportation prices.

“Operating assistance program grants through IDOT is what makes public transportation services possible both within McDonough County and Hancock County,” Lambert said.

Lambert said right now, they are in the process of renewing these annual grants through IDOT to keep the transportation services afloat, particularly in their Hancock County branch. She said to keep the cost down, they have asked for about $203,000.

“This year it is a bit more based on such things as inflation and our gas prices,” Lambert said.

She hopes this can offset operations costs and keep transportation costs for passengers down.

Lambert said IDOT has granted the funds each year, so she does not anticipate there being an issue.

Lambert and Howard say they are there to serve the community.

If you are in a financial pinch and need to use their low cost transportation services, call demand response services at 309-837-RIDE. (7433)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.