Pike County drowning victim identified

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that Gerald S. Stocker, 79, of Winchester, Illinois, died following a scuba diving accident on June 4.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, Stocker was performing maintenance on a drain in a Pike County pond when he died.

According to Greenwood, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County coroner.

Rescue teams from the East Pike, Baylis and Griggsville fire departments assisted at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

