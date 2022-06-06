Advertisement

Pike County drowning victim identified

Pike County Drowning
Pike County Drowning(pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that Gerald S. Stocker, 79, of Winchester, Illinois, died following a scuba diving accident on June 4.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, Stocker was performing maintenance on a drain in a Pike County pond when he died.

According to Greenwood, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County coroner.

Rescue teams from the East Pike, Baylis and Griggsville fire departments assisted at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

RELATED: Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital

Latest News

The Quincy City Technology Committee met Monday night to bring the public an update on the...
Quincy city council vote to make changes in light of their recent ransomware attack
McDonough County prepares for spike in transportation
McDonough County prepares for spike in transportation
Macomb to turn vacant lots into parks
Macomb to turn vacant lots into parks
John Wood kids camp
John Wood kids camp
Summer school starts in Quincy
Summer school starts in Quincy