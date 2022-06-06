Advertisement

Quincy Noon Kiwanis distributes record breaking funds

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club distributed more than $35,000 setting a record for the most money raised for Quincy Noon Kiwanis. The funding raised came from the club’s annual “Bids for Kids” auction that happened earlier this year.

Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club President Trenton Murfin said this years auction was 100% online and believes that was the cause of their record breaking year.

The distribution of the funds was handed out to more than 40 local youth-centered organizations.

Club members said they are proud to see the money creating an impact.

“A lot of us in Kiwanis were helped at one point. We grew up in this community and a lot of us are from here. We are passionate about making Quincy and the surrounding area a better place and we know that if you invest in children, there will be dividends for generations to come,” Murfin said.

The club is already getting geared up for the 2023 ‘Bids for Kids” auction, as well as their Grant Allocation Day.

Grant applications and donor information can be found here.

