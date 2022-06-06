Quincy summer school returns

QUINCY (WGEM) - Four days after Quincy Public Schools let out for break, summer sessions began on Monday.

Nearly 300 K-5 students are registered along with 450 6-12 grade students.

Since 2020, summer school has been offered in virtual and hybrid formats. This year, K-5 students will be completely in-person.

Curriculum Instruction and Assessment Director Kim Dinkheller said that traditional formats better suit the younger students.

“We have learned that in-person learning is really where we get the best growth and best achievements for our students,” Dinkheller said.

Upperclassmen have the option to choose between virtual, hybrid, or in-person education.

