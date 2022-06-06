Scattered showers today, with some dry time mixed in.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Clouds continue to build into the Tri-States leading to a mostly cloudy day overall. Portions of the northern tier, such as McDonough County, has already seen a little rain this morning. This rain was due to a thunderstorm complex to our north that has been decaying. We have another thunderstorm complex to our southwest. The majority of this cluster of storms will miss us. However, a few scattered showers will be able to make it into the southern tier this morning. After that rain clears the area, we will enjoy several hours of dry time. During the afternoon, we may even see the sun trying to peak through the clouds. Once we get into this evening, more scattered showers will develop as a cold front moves through. They will continue through the evening and the first half of the night, before coming to an end. Thankfully, these storms are not expected to be severe. The rain chances through the day will continue to be scattered, not widespread. That means not everyone will get rain today. For those that do get the rain, it will be heavy at times and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. As for temperatures, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

