Advertisement

Thieves steal couple’s U-Haul containing mementos of daughter’s cancer treatment

A Portland family living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer treatment is seeking help locating their stolen U-Haul. (SOURCE: KING)
By Christine Pae
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) – A Portland family who was living in Seattle said their U-Haul was stolen with valuable personal items inside.

Lynn Lashbrook said he never thought the theft would happen to him.

“I guess it’s a real hot item, U-Haul trucks,” Lashbrook said.

He loaded a 15-foot U-Haul truck last week with all of his belongings from the apartment he and his wife were renting.

“I worked hard all day. I said to my wife, ‘We have to go to the hotel and get a good night’s sleep,’” Lashbrook said.

The plan was to come back the next day to retrieve the truck and drive to Portland. He took an Uber to where he parked the vehicle.

“And it was gone,” Lashbrook said. “And the rest is history.”

He said he understands the chances of finding it aren’t high.

“They take it. They either sell it or use it. They destroy the truck. We have not heard,” Lashbrook said. “It’s been four days. I still have the keys.”

But it’s not just the mere furniture that he regrets losing; inside the truck were his daughter’s belongings from a battle with breast cancer.

“She had a diary. She had some incredible souvenirs her aunt made, put together with different T-shirts,” Lashbrook said.

Their daughter, Amy, was only 28 years old when she was diagnosed. She’s now in remission.

“Anything you lose that is something that’s very personal, particularly going through cancer, yeah, it’s a loss, and you know it has no value on the street or on eBay,” Lashbrook said.

Their daughter made a post on the Nextdoor app asking for help finding the truck. She described it as having Arizona plate number AJ89777 and a monarch butterfly on the side.

Lashbrook said he’s learned from this experience.

“The vulnerability was my naiveté,” he said. “I just didn’t put together it was a target.”

He said he hopes his story can help anyone who is moving to be aware of potential thieves.

“They’re very discreet. They know what they’re doing. They’re very professional, and I found out, unfortunately, after all this happened how common this is,” Lashbrook said.

The moving truck was found later by authorities but had been emptied out.

Lashbrook said Seattle police notified him about the discovery, but he doesn’t know exactly where it was found.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital

Latest News

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
A human trafficking and sexual violence crisis is unfolding in Ukraine, according to the United...
GRAPHIC: Combatting 'bone-chilling' brutality in Ukraine
Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to the summit because of concerns over their...
US excludes 3 countries from Summit of the Americas
While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have survived the vote of no confidence, he has...
Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote but position weakened
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 gun-related bills as the state became one of the first to enact...
New York governor signs gun reform package into law