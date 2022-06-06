Thunderstorms for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms that impacted the northern tier the Tri-State area come to an end in the overnight hours. We do expect to see a mostly dry day on Tuesday with daytime high temperatures at a seasonable low 80s. Tuesday night through Wednesday there is a limit of potential for more showers and thunderstorms for the area, daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday of the low 80s. Thursday’s day light hours should be on the dry side with almost a full day of sunshine. That is a different story on Thursday night into Friday when we introduce the potential for showers and thunderstorms in the area. Friday during the day, showers and thunderstorms are likely. We will also experience significantly cooler temps Friday with a daytime high in the low 70s Temperatures will rebound for the weekend under mostly sunny conditions high temperatures will be topping out near 80 degrees each day.

