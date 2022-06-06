Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old
By Brandon Tvrdy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – World War II veteran Bob Reisser celebrated his 100th birthday with a special trip to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

After a family party at the Elk Ridge Village, Reisser got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion to the museum where he was able to go inside planes that were used in the war.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before, and it’s no mean feat to get there,” family member Kurt Reisser told WOWT.

After the museum, Reisser was flown home on a helicopter provided by Dreamweaver Organization.

People Reisser loves and knows came from all over the country just to help celebrate this milestone birthday.

His grandson is especially proud of Reisser’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so, it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try to do all my life.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Indian Mounds Pool 2022
Tri-State pool struggles to hire lifeguards
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital

Latest News

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
A human trafficking and sexual violence crisis is unfolding in Ukraine, according to the United...
GRAPHIC: Combatting 'bone-chilling' brutality in Ukraine
Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to the summit because of concerns over their...
US excludes 3 countries from Summit of the Americas
While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have survived the vote of no confidence, he has...
Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote but position weakened
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 gun-related bills as the state became one of the first to enact...
New York governor signs gun reform package into law