Biden signs bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden signed nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough joined the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing, along with lawmakers, veterans and family members.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

“Veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country,” Biden said. “Less than one percent of the population risk everything to defend our nation and our values and everything we hold dear. And the 99% of us who don’t - we owe them. We owe them big. And that’s what today’s all about.”

