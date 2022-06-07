Advertisement

Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

Chuck Grassley
Chuck Grassley(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Several Iowa Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate’s longest-serving members.

Tuesday’s Democratic primary largely centers on a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, Abby Finkenauer, and a retired Navy vice admiral, Mike Franken.

Also running is a physician, Glenn Hurst, who is a city councilman and an official in the Iowa Democratic Party.

Regardless of who emerges on top, the Democrat will face strong headwinds going against Grassley. He is seeking an eighth term in an increasingly Republican state.

