Gloomy start to the day, but it will end beautifully

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a gloomy start to the day, the clouds are now breaking apart and clearing out of the Tri-States. For the rest of the afternoon and evening, we will enjoy some nice sunshine. Daytime highs will be very seasonable, in the upper 70s to near 80°. Tonight we will have increasing clouds with lows in the 60s. Through the night, another thunderstorm complex will develop over Kansas and Nebraska. This complex will roll through the Tri-States, mainly after about 11 PM/midnight. The rain will be widespread and heavy at times. There will also be lightning and thunder with this system, along with some wind gusts. Even so, we are not expecting anything severe.

The bulk of the rain should clear the area no later than 7 AM/8 AM tomorrow morning. A few spotty showers are not out of the question the rest of the morning, but those would be very hit or miss. We will all be done with the rain by noon/1 PM. Then, the clouds will gradually start to clear out again.

